Gulf monarchies pledge $2.5 billion in aid to Jordan in an attempt to quell large-scale protests

Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait have pledged a $2.5 billion injection into Jordan's central bank in an effort to stabilize the country, which is facing its largest protests in years and has already seen the removal of its former prime minister, Hani Mulki.

The Gulf allies are delivering the five-year aid package in the hope of calming unrest and quelling economic crisis in the Middle Eastern kingdom, precariously positioned between Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Syria.

But rather than threaten the government, as many uprisings in the Arab world have done, this one is economic, and poses a greater risk to the target of the demonstrations itself: a much-needed International Monetary Fund (IMF) credit line.

The country of 10 million has been struggling under tight austerity measures imposed as part of the IMF's debt-reduction package. These included sharp tax increases and price hikes on food, fuel and power. Electricity costs have jumped 55 percent since the start of the year.

But the protests, so far, are not political, according to frontier investment bank Exotix Capital. Jordan's ruler, King Abdullah II, remains secure in his leadership, despite having appointed 11 different prime ministers since 2000.

"So far, the protests have been mainly peaceful, involved middle and poorer class citizens and unions, appeared devoid of specific political leadership and focused on economic grievances, the PM (prime minister) and Parliament but, pointedly, not King Abdullah II," the bank said in a client note Monday.