Italy refuses to accept migrant rescue ship in standoff with Malta

Italy has refused to allow a ship carrying over 600 migrants to dock at any of its ports and said it was shutting its ports, demanding that the Mediterranean island of Malta accept the vessel instead. It refused, promoting a diplomatic rift with Italy and leaving the migrant vessel in limbo.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's anti-immigrant Lega party and deputy prime minister, took the new government's stance against immigration one step further Sunday by refusing to allow the search and rescue ship "Aquarius," which is carrying 629 migrants, to dock in an Italian port, saying Malta was nearer the ship's location and that it should accept the vessel.

In a statement released with Danilo Toninelli, the minister in charge of the Italian coastguard, Salvini said Malta "cannot continue to look the other way when it comes to respecting precise international conventions on the protection of human life."

"That's why we ask the government in Valletta to take in the Aquarius in order to offer first aid to the migrants on board," the statement, widely reported by Italian media, said.

Malta refused, however, with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that Malta "will not take the vessel in its ports." Malta said the rescue was not conducted in waters where it coordinates search and rescue operations, therefore it was not the appropriate authority to take on the vessel.

Muscat rebuffed Italy's claims that the island was not abiding by international obligations and called on Italy to accept the vessel rather than risk "creating a dangerous situation for all those involved."

As of Monday morning, the vessel is located between Sicily and Malta, ship tracker VesselFinder.com showed.