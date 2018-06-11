Vulnerable Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock seeks re-election in the state's affluent 10th District. The area west of Washington D.C. has leaned slightly more Democratic in recent presidential elections than the country as a whole, according to Cook Political Report's Partisan Voter Index.

Six Democrats aim to take down Comstock. The party's primary contenders have largely pushed for bipartisan solutions and common ground rather than engaging in a race to the left.

Former State Department official Alison Friedman had easily raised and spent more than the other Democratic contenders as of late May. State Sen. Jennifer Wexton has the endorsement of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. She also had more cash on hand than Friedman as of last month.

Other Democratic candidates include Army veteran Dan Helmer and former Department of Veterans Affairs official Lindsey Davis Stover.

Democrats are eyeing — but have a lower chance of competing in — Virginia's 7th District. The seat held by GOP Rep. Dave Brat favors Republicans. Former CIA operative Abigail Spanberger and Marine Corps veteran Dan Ward will vie for the district's Democratic nomination Tuesday.

In Virginia's Senate race this year, incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine appears relatively safe. Three Republicans are running Tuesday to challenge him.

Prince William County Supervisor Corey Stewart is a pro-President Donald Trump candidate who nearly won Virginia's GOP primary for governor last year. Virginia House of Delegates member Nick Freitas leans Libertarian and has received endorsements from Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

The third candidate, pastor E.W. Jackson, was Virginia's Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in 2013.