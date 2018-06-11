Rolls-Royce shares slip as firm admits fresh engine problems

Rolls-Royce shares fell Monday after it was found that a problem affecting its engines powering Boeing's Dreamliner jets had been discovered in a different model.
The U.K.-listed company had previously admitted that 400 to 500 of its Trent 1000 engines were affected by problems with blades wearing out earlier than expected. Also known as "Package C," the engines are fitted to Boeing 787 planes and used by airlines including Air New Zealand, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Japan's ANA Holdings.
Now the firm has revealed that 166 of its "Package B" engines, in service on Boeing planes since 2012, must now undergo a "one-off inspection." Shares of Rolls-Royce lost more than one percent in value since the start of trade in London Monday morning.
In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the U.K. engine maker said that the news will not affect its forecast 2018 full-year free cash flow target of around £450 million ($600 million).