SEC official calls for clampdown on company officials who cash in on stock buybacks

Cash-rich companies are set to pour $2.5 trillion into buybacks, dividends and M&A this year 3:32 PM ET Mon, 4 June 2018 | 00:53

Corporate executives are using tax cuts and share buybacks to pad their own compensation, a top regulator said Monday.

Companies have announced a record-breaking level of share buybacks since Congress passed the Republican-backed tax reduction in December. Critics of the $1.5 trillion measure had worried that it would lead to big rewards for shareholders and only limited benefit to the broader economy.

Robert Jackson Jr., a Securities and Exchange Commission member, said corporate bigwigs have been selling their shares after the buyback announcements hit, cashing in from the stock price surge that often happens after a repurchase notice.

The rules exempting companies from securities law violations for the timing and pricing of buyback announcements need to change, said Jackson, who President Donald Trump appointed earlier this year to fill a designated Democratic SEC seat. Jackson pointed out that the Dodd-Frank banking reforms passed after the financial crisis included language aimed at keeping investors informed about how executives cash out their shares, but specific rules remain in limbo.

"But it's not just that the regulations haven't been finalized. It's that the problem itself keeps getting worse," he said. "You see, the Trump tax bill has unleashed an unprecedented wave of buybacks, and I worry that lax SEC rules and corporate oversight are giving executives yet another chance to cash out at investor expense."