‘Sesame Street’ has a venture fund, and it’s investing in a start-up that wants to simplify coding for kids

A venture fund formed by the company behind the beloved TV show "Sesame Street" has invested in a start-up that wants computer building and coding to return to the forefront of consumer technology.

Kano, known for its do-it-yourself computer building kits for kids, said that it had bagged the funding from Sesame Ventures, the social-minded venture arm of Sesame Workshop, to help it fuel growth and work on new products.

The investment was part of a $28 million funding round Kano scored last year, however the companies did not disclose how much has been poured into the start-up in this latest injection of cash.

Alex Klein, Kano's chief executive and co-founder, said on Friday that the firm's aim was to help children and people of all ages understand how the technology they use every day works, instead of just consuming it much in the way that people use platforms like Facebook and Netflix.

"We see dozens of hours of engagement, actually a level of engagement especially in the first month which rivals Snapchat," Klein told CNBC over the phone. "What people are doing on Kano is not just using applications like Whatsapp or Wikipedia or Minecraft but remaking them and sharing their own versions of them."