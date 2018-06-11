Kevin O'Leary turns bullish on Canada but dodges questions about another political bid to sink Trudeau

Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs and an investor on "Shark Tank," told CNBC on Monday he's making a two-pronged bet on Canada's future prosperity, due to what he sees as a conservative groundswell to challenge the liberal prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

"I'm waving the Canadian flag. I'm going long the [Canadian] dollar and I'm going long 60 large-cap Canadian companies," said O'Leary, who was born in Montreal in Canada's Quebec province.

Trudeau has not done himself or his country any favors by battling President Donald Trump over trade, O'Leary said, following the weekend G-7 summit in Quebec that was dominated by the U.S. fighting with its allies over tariffs.

Last year, O'Leary ran to lead Canada's Conservative Party. The 63-year-old businessman said at the time he planned to make Trudeau's life an "absolute hell." However, O'Leary eventually dropped out of the race.