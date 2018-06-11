No matter what, the Trump-Kim summit looks likely to upend Asia's strategic situation

Tuesday's meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could alter Asia's security situation regardless of whether the leaders reach an agreement.

First, the heart of any potential deal is centered on the definition of denuclearization. Pyongyang has previously said it may only dismantle nuclear weapons if Washington removes its 28,500 troops from South Korea — an unsettling prospect for Asian allies that rely on America's defense commitments.

Alternatively, a failure to come to some sort of deal on June 12 could bolster U.S. appetite for preemptive strikes against the North — a situation at least as upsetting.