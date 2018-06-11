United flight from Rome to Chicago diverts to Ireland due to a 'potential security concern'

A United Airlines flight from Rome to Chicago diverted to Shannon, Ireland due to a "potential security concern," the airline said Monday.

Police said passengers from Flight 971 and the plane are being searched. The plane landed in Shannon at 2:15 p.m. local time, police said.

The diversion occurred after a threatening note was found on board, according to a person familiar with the matter. Local police confirmed that a message was discovered but did not immediately respond to a request for more detail.

United declined to comment on the reason for the diversion.

United said the airline "will work to get customers on their way to Chicago as quickly as possible."

Passengers will return to Chicago on Tuesday and the airline is working to help travelers with overnight accommodations, United said on Twitter.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.