Apple and two other Dow stocks could propel the blue chips to new highs

"Lastly, most important stock in the entire world, the largest stock in the entire world, this is Apple. It's frankly already broken out above that $190 level, we think on its way to $225, maybe $230," added Verrone.

Apple hit an intraday record less than a week ago. It's up 13 percent for the year and closing in on a $1 trillion market cap, the first publicly traded company to ever reach that level.

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, said he is a fan of those three names, but sees any pullback as a better opportunity.

"As a trader, and less of an investor, I'm a little hesitant to be a buyer at these levels," Baruch said on "Trading Nation." "I would be a buyer at lower levels but I think there's a little bit of room to come back in."

J.P. Morgan, Home Depot and Apple shares were all slightly higher Tuesday.