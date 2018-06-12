Four tips to help you fight back against high medical bills

When it comes to managing health-care expenses, having insurance is only part of the battle.

That's because, even with coverage, individuals run into higher costs in the form of high deductibles, out-of-network fees and additional expenses related to testing that may not be useful.

Carolyn McClanahan, an M.D. and director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida, discussed the best ways for patients to rein in those costs at the American Institute of CPA's Engage conference in Las Vegas on Monday.

Workers with family insurance coverage paid average premiums of $5,714 in 2017, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Yet there is more to paying for medical expenses than just footing the premium for your policy.

"Health-care plans will look the same, but if one costs more, often it's a difference in the network that's covered," said McClanahan. "A lower cost plan has a narrower network, but you will pay out of network costs if you go elsewhere."

These are the levers you can use to manage your expenses.