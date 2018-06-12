See how Apple's new iPhone software will help you spend less time staring at your phone

All of the ways Apple is helping us get off our phones and make them less of a distraction 6:22 PM ET Fri, 8 June 2018 | 00:50

Apple has a new feature coming to iPhones and iPads this fall called Screen Time. It shows you how long you spend inside each app and will give you more control over how long you're using specific apps.

It might be one way to help cut down on phone addiction.

Here's a first look at how Screen Time works in the developer beta of iOS 12.

Note that this version of the software is very early and exists only so app makers can get a sense of how it will interact with what they're doing. The final version won't come out until the fall. So these features could change.