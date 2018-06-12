Kellyanne Conway's husband defends Mueller probe, criticizes Trump

The Trump-Russia ties hiding in plain sight 1:33 PM ET Thu, 24 May 2018 | 07:56

In his opening salvo, Conway said Calabresi's op-ed may have influenced Trump's thinking on the legal validity of the probe when he tweeted in early June "the appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL!"

Conway saved some of his most direct criticism for Trump himself.

"It isn't very surprising to see the president tweet a meritless legal position," Conway concluded, "because, as a non-lawyer, he wouldn't know the difference between a good one and a bad one."

Conway argued that the Mueller investigation has not exceeded its authority under the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, and challenged Calabresi's assertion that the special counsel is acting like a "principal officer," which Calabresi said would violate the Supreme Court's precedent.

In a yet-to-be-published response defending his stance on Mueller, Calabresi said Conway "mangles" his argument and "fails to confront the overwhelming evidence that the Mueller appointment is unconstitutional."

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Kellyanne Conway has swatted away questions about her husband's criticism of the president she directly serves, saying in a CNN interview in April that asking about his social media use is "meant to harass and embarrass."