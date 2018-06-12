Kellyanne Conway's husband defends Mueller probe, criticizes Trump

George Conway, lawyer and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, just wrote a forceful defense of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. It's the latest in a series of less-than-subtle digs the conservative has taken against President Donald Trump.
The critique came as a rebuttal of a Wall Street Journal op-ed by conservative scholar Steven Calabresi, disputing the special counsel's constitutionality. It is not the first time Conway has taken issue with his wife's boss.
But he's rarely been this direct.
The roughly 3,400-word article published Monday on the respected Lawfare blog was largely a rebuke to Calabresi, who argued in his May 13 op-ed that the special counsel had exceeded the constitutional limits established in a 1988 Supreme Court case.