Mueller warns that election, politics meddling by foreigners is still happening

Special counsel Robert Mueller said Tuesday that election meddling operations like those conducted by Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign are still occurring.

"Uncharged individuals and entities" are still engaging in operations similar to those charged in a case involving 13 Russian nationals accused of illegally interfering in U.S. politics.

Mueller made the claim in a court filing that asked a judge to grant the special counsel's request to protect evidence in that case.

That protection plan would bar any of the defendants to review the evidence found until they appear before U.S. court. One of those defendants, Concord Management, has not agreed to that measure.

The government also alleges that releasing evidence improperly "would assist foreign intelligence services" — especially the Russian Federation.

"The substance of the government's evidence identifies uncharged individuals and entities that the government believes are continuing to engage in interference operations like those charged in the present indictment," Mueller said in the filing.

All the defendants in the case are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States. Five of those defendants also face identity theft charges. Three are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

