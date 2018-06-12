Netflix says it has fixed the problem that caused a major outage

Netflix went down for users across the world late on Monday but the streaming giant said that it has now resolved the issue.



The U.S. company said in a tweet that it was aware of subscribers having issues streaming content across a number of devices. Shortly after, it said that it had fixed the issue without going into any more details.

CNBC has reached out to Netflix requesting further details of what caused the outage.

Netflix's status page confirms that it is no longer experiencing issues.

Website Outage Report, which tracks reports of when internet services are down, shows that the Netflix issue affected users across the United States and Europe.