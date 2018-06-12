    ×

    Tech

    Netflix says it has fixed the problem that caused a major outage

    • Netflix went down for users across the world late on Monday.
    • The outage appeared to last about an hour before Netflix confirmed it had fixed the issue.
    • Netflix's status page confirms that it is no longer experiencing issues.
    A remote control is seen being held in front of a television running the Netflix application
    Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images
    Netflix went down for users across the world late on Monday but the streaming giant said that it has now resolved the issue.

    The U.S. company said in a tweet that it was aware of subscribers having issues streaming content across a number of devices. Shortly after, it said that it had fixed the issue without going into any more details.

    CNBC has reached out to Netflix requesting further details of what caused the outage.

    Netflix's status page confirms that it is no longer experiencing issues.

    Website Outage Report, which tracks reports of when internet services are down, shows that the Netflix issue affected users across the United States and Europe.

