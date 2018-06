1 in 3 workers can't answer this question about their retirement savings 12:02 PM ET Wed, 25 April 2018 | 01:06

Most people don't intend to raid their retirement accounts — and that's just the problem.

Tapping your retirement dollars early is almost always considered taboo, although, at times, it can seem unavoidable.

By far, the majority of Americans said they dipped into their retirement funds to pay off debt or bills, according to a recent report by GoBankingRates.