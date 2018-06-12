Paul Tudor Jones says the stock market could go 'crazy' to the upside to end the year

Paul Tudor Jones, the hedge fund manager who called the October 1987 crash, believes the stock market will rally near the end of this year.

"I think we'll see rates move significantly higher beginning some time late third quarter, early fourth quarter," Jones told Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday. "And I think the stock market also has the ability to go a lot higher at the end of the year ... I can see things getting crazy particularly at year end after the mid-term elections ... to the upside."

But the investor explained the move higher in the stock market will not be sustainable. He said higher interest rates will lead to an eventual recession.

"I think this is going to end with a lot higher prices and forcing the Fed to shut it off," he said. "When you look at the stock market relative to GDP, we're at levels that historically in some other countries led to a blow-off [rally] and then some type of economic contraction ... It's an old story, we'll probably play it again."

Earlier this year in an interview with Goldman Sachs the hedge fund manager also predicted a rise in inflation and a surge in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. He recommended investors stay in cash or buy commodities and "hard assets" at the time.

Jones is a reclusive hedge fund legend who rarely talks to the press. He has a net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

