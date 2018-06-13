Auto firms are at risk of extinction in the UK after Brexit, business chief says

The U.K. car industry risks becoming extinct after Brexit, according to the president of a prominent business lobby group.

Paul Dreschler from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) claimed Wednesday that U.K. lawmakers had failed to help businesses in Britain make strategic decisions as the date for leaving the European Union loomed.

"If we do not have a customs union, there are sectors of manufacturing society in the U.K. which risk becoming extinct," Drechsler told BBC Radio 4's "Today" program.

A customs union is the EU agreement that allows partaking countries to set common external tariffs, allowing goods to travel freely between those countries. Whether the U.K. will remain is this agreement or not has been one of the major sticking points of the recent Brexit negotiations.