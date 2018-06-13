Bill Gross: Fund has recovered from worst day ever, still confident in his 'trade of the year' 1 Hour Ago | 00:56

Bill Gross hasn't changed his investing outlook since his bond fund took a beating recently. Investors just need to be patient for his trade to work out, he told CNBC on Wednesday.

On May 29, the portfolio manager's Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond Fund had its worst day since its 2014 launch, falling nearly 3 percent. That's when Italian political concerns caused volatility in the bond market.

Gross conceded the fund's performance has been more volatile than usual.

"All of the bad trade numbers on that one particular day have been made up. The fund is up 2.5 percent over the past several weeks," he said on "Power Lunch."