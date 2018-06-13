Bitcoin is dropping again after weekend plunge, down another 5% on price manipulation concern

Bitcoin dropped 5 percent, to its lowest level since February following reports of price manipulation Wednesday.

The digital currency fell to a low of $6,133.31 as of 1 p.m. ET, according to data from CoinDesk. Bitcoin has lost half of its value this year after skyrocketing to almost $20,000 in December.

Prices began stumbling after a study was released by the University of Texas saying at least half of bitcoin's rise last year was due to price manipulation on popular exchange Bitfinex. The 66-page paper said another cryptocurrency called tether was used to buy bitcoin at key moments when it was declining, which helped "stabilize and manipulate" the cryptocurrency's price.

Bitcoin has fallen more than 18 percent in the past week, struggling to regain footing after dropping below $6,700 Sunday.

News of a hack at a relatively small South Korean exchange seemed to have triggered some of the weekend losses but some traders said selling was also exacerbated by investors hitting "stop losses," and selling their bitcoins when they reached a certain price.