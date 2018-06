Over recent trading sessions, political developments have been keeping investors busy, however on Wednesday, it's all about the U.S. Federal Reserve for bond markets.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected to announce that it will raise interest rates with analysts predicting a quarter-point increase. However, the event will also be closely watched as to what the Fed says in regards to the current state of the economy.

The conclusion to the Fed's two-day meeting comes prior to another central banking event in Europe with the European Central Bank's governing council holding its own monetary policy meeting on Thursday that investors will be watching to see if it announces anything on the conclusion of quantitative easing.

Stepping aside from central banks, data will be on the horizon. At 7 a.m. ET, mortgage applications are due, followed by producer price index (PPI) figures, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.