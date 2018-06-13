Democratic winners in crowded primary races now turn to rebuilding campaign war chests

With some tough primary contests completed in five more states, Democrats in a handful of crowded House races are now turning to rebuilding the campaign war chests they'll need as they try to unseat their better-funded rivals.

Races in many of the 61 GOP held districts targeted by Democrats have attracted a big flow of money from long distance donors hoping to shape the outcome of the midterm election. But with money spread across a wide pack, winners of many of the most crowded Democratic primaries now trail their GOP opponents in fundraising.

In this year's 435 House races, nearly three-quarters of direct contributions larger than $200 so far have come from donors outside the candidate's district, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics.

The bulk of that out-of-district money is flowing to a relatively small number of competitive races, including dozens of open seats where incumbents have retired or resigned. Since the current House was elected in November 2016, some 84 of the original members have departed or announced they won't seek re-election this fall, according to the House press gallery.

In Virginia, for example, Democrats have raised some of their biggest district-wide war chests for three of the GOP held seats on their target list for November. But with Tuesday's primary election over, the winners have less cash on hand than their GOP rivals.

In the tenth district, six Democrats stepped up to challenge GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock, a two-term Republican who is thought to be vulnerable in November. The area west of Washington has leaned slightly more Democratic in recent presidential elections than the country as a whole, according to Cook Political Report's Partisan Voter Index.