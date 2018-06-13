Don McGahn reportedly recused himself from the Russia probe last summer

White House Counsel Don McGahn recused his office from handling Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe last summer, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said Wednesday, opening the door for Cobb's hiring, according to a report in Politico.

An attorney for McGahn did not immediately respond to a message left with a secretary.

McGahn separated his office from the probe because many of his staff attorneys were "significant participants" in events the special counsel is examining, including the firing of former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and Former FBI Director James Comey, Cobb said.



McGahn's decision to recuse himself and his staff hasn't previously been made public. Cobb's remarks came during a panel discussion at George Mason University in Virginia titled "Truth on Trial."



"The White House made a decision to recuse his entire office," Cobb said, according to Politico.



The White House did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.



