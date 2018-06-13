    ×

    Larry Kudlow discharged from hospital following heart attack

    • Larry Kudlow was discharged from the hospital Wednesday after a heart attack.
    • The key White House economic advisor is a leading voice on trade in the Trump administration.
    • The White House says his recovery "is going very well."
    The Trump administration's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, was discharged from the hospital Wednesday as he recovers from a heart attack, the White House said.

    The former CNBC contributor left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and doctors say his recovery "is going very well," according to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The 70-year-old suffered what the administration described as "a very mild heart attack" on Monday.

    "The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon," Sanders said in a statement Wednesday.

    It is unclear when the top economic advisor will return to work.

    Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, has played a major role in setting the Trump administration's trade policy toward China, Canada and other trading partners. Since taking the job in March, he has served as a key voice for White House economic policy.

    When President Donald Trump tweeted the news of Kudlow's heart attack Monday evening, he said the advisor "has been working so hard on trade and the economy."

    Kudlow took swipes at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend after a tense meeting of the G-7 economic powers. The summit in Canada was marked by backlash to the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and concerns about an escalating trade war among the U.S. and its allies.

    "Here's the thing," Kudlow told CNN of the Canadian leader. "He really kind of stabbed us in the back."

    Kudlow, a prominent free trade advocate before entering the White House, has repeatedly said Trump wants free trade but aims to ensure fairness first. He took the job when former advisor Gary Cohn left amid opposition to Trump's tariff proposals.

