Larry Kudlow discharged from hospital following heart attack

The Trump administration's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, was discharged from the hospital Wednesday as he recovers from a heart attack, the White House said.

The former CNBC contributor left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and doctors say his recovery "is going very well," according to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The 70-year-old suffered what the administration described as "a very mild heart attack" on Monday.

"The President and the Administration are happy Larry is back home and look forward to seeing him back to work soon," Sanders said in a statement Wednesday.

It is unclear when the top economic advisor will return to work.

Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, has played a major role in setting the Trump administration's trade policy toward China, Canada and other trading partners. Since taking the job in March, he has served as a key voice for White House economic policy.