May to Brexit rebels: The UK Parliament can’t ‘tie the hands’ of my government

The prime minister of the United Kingdom told CNBC that Parliament can't "tie the hands" of her government when it comes to Brexit negotiations.

The prime minister managed to avert a rebellion among some parliamentarians Tuesday, who were calling for a decisive say if the U.K. ends up walking away from the European Union without a deal — a so-called "no deal" scenario.

It is understood that the victory was made possible by offering promises that Parliament will have a meaningful say on the final details of Brexit.

Speaking shortly after hosting a roundtable of tech leaders at her Downing Street offices, May told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick that while Parliament could offer government support, it was up to her cabinet to determine policy.

"There are different responsibilities for government and Parliament and Parliament can't tie the government's hands in negotiations," she said Wednesday.