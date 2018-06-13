Salesforce announces $2.5 billion investment in the UK amid Brexit uncertainty

Cloud computing company Salesforce announced a £1.9 billion ($2.5 billion) investment in the U.K. over the next five years ahead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Tech Investment Roundtable on Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based firm, notable for its customer relationship management (CRM) platform used by multinational companies around the world, said it plans to increase headcount, data center capacity and office space in the U.K. as its customer base expands.

The announcement follows the opening last month of the company's first European innovation center in Salesforce Tower London, which will leverage cloud, social, mobile, artificial intelligence and internet of things technologies to drive services. It will open its second U.K. data center in 2019.

British Prime Minister Theresa May championed the investment. "Salesforce offers a wonderful example of the benefits a successful technology company can bring to the U.K. economy, and I welcome their continued investment which will create interesting and high-skilled jobs for our workforce," she said in a statement released by Salesforce.

The news will be a welcome boost for May, who is currently contending with a government split over Brexit. The prime minister narrowly escaped a major defeat on Tuesday over the government's EU Withdrawal Bill after assurances were given to rebellious MPs within her own party that they would have a greater say over what happens in the event of a "no deal" scenario.

European leaders are due to discuss the issue at a summit in late June. Businesses and politicians alike have pressed the government over the uncertainty ahead, putting ever-increasing pressure on London and Brussels to reach a compromise. The U.K. is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.