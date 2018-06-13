Draper plan that would carve up California into three states qualifies for November ballot

Billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper's initiative that seeks to split California into three states has qualified for the November ballot but still faces hurdles to win a majority of votes.

Draper's plan would create a Northern California state that includes San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Sacramento, a Southern California state with San Diego, the Inland Empire counties and portions of the state's southern Central Valley. A third state would retain the name California and include Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and several other coastal counties.

Last month, the so-called Cal 3 campaign announced it delivered some 600,000 signatures, or nearly twice the amount required by law, to qualify for the Nov. 6 ballot. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's office, which is in charge of validating the signatures, confirmed late Tuesday the backers had exceeded the required threshold and qualified.