    ×

    Tech

    Time Warner won't save AT&T from 'continued erosion' in core businesses, says analyst

    • MoffettNathanson downgraded AT&T from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered its price target to $28 from $35 to account for the acquisition.
    • While the deal is a positive for AT&T's income statement, it's a negative for the balance sheet, MoffettNathanson said.
    • Shares fell about 5 percent in early trading.
    Randall Stephenson, CEO, AT&T
    Asa Mathat | Vox Media
    Randall Stephenson, CEO, AT&T

    Analysts at MoffettNathanson do not think Time Warner will save AT&T.

    On Tuesday, afederal judge ruledthat the deal, which would give AT&T ownership of cable channels like CNN and HBO as well as the film studio Warner Bros., was legal without any conditions.

    On Wednesday, analyst Craig Moffett said in a research note that the firm was downgrading AT&T from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowering its price target to $28 from $35 to account for the Time Warner acquisition.

    "Time Warner will be a positive for AT&T's income statement, at least initially. But it will be a negative for the balance sheet," Moffett wrote, adding that the combined company will carry $249 billion in debt, inclusive of operating leases and postretirement obligations. "We believe that there will be continued erosion in each of AT&T's legacy businesses as the company doubles down on bundling (discounting)."

    Given the pressures in AT&T's legacy satellite, broadband and wireless businesses and the impact to the company's debt ratios, "AT&T will be under enormous pressure from the credit rating agencies to de-lever," he said.

    That raises the question of whether AT&T's dividend is safe, he wrote.

    AT&T shares were down 5 percent to $32.65.

    AT&T wins $85 billion bid for Time Warner
    AT&T wins $85 billion bid for Time Warner   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TWX
    ---
    T
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...