Trader: buy these two bank stocks as the Fed hikes rates

On Wednesday Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova bought Regions Financial and added to his Bank of America position because he thinks the bank stocks will benefit from a rising rate environment.
"I think that financials have done well. The problem is they have not given you the type of performance that maybe some of the higher growth technology names have, but if you look longer term, financials have recovered," he argued on Wednesday's Halftime Report. "They have paused and then they have consolidated and refreshed."