Trader: buy these two bank stocks as the Fed hikes rates

Terranova is also looking ahead to the results from the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) -- released on June 30 -- as a potential upside catalyst for the bank stocks.

Specifically, he's watching what the Federal Reserve says about dividend restrictions.

"The dividend payout ratio needs to be closer to 30%. I think you're going to see that with Regions Financial. I think you're going to see that with Bank of America," he noted.

The financial sector (XLF) has underperformed recently, falling nearly five percent in the past three months. But like Terranova, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett believes the sector will soon turn a corner.