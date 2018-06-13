UK government says it’s on the path to creating a tech giant to rival Google or Facebook

Next wave of UK tech can be on the same scale as the US and China: UK minister 43 Mins Ago | 03:32

The U.K.'s top policymakers have said they want to produce tech companies to rival Silicon Valley giants such as Google or Facebook.

On Wednesday, the government announced that technology firms are to invest nearly £2.3 billion ($3 billion) into the country, creating an estimated 1,600 new jobs. The cash injection, the bulk of which came from cloud computing company Salesforce, was unveiled to coincide with a tech roundtable event, hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Speaking after the event, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Matt Hancock told CNBC there was huge ambition for the U.K. tech scene.

"One of the things we were hearing at the roundtable from the entrepreneurs was optimism that the U.K., post-Brexit, can be a home for global companies of a scale that we see coming out of China and the U.S. because we've got the eco-system," he told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick Wednesday.