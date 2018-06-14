    ×

    Euro slides as Draghi delivers a ‘dovish’ end to the ECB’s easy money

    • The bank said Thursday interest rates will likely stay at current levels through the summer of 2019.
    • The euro fell in value as investors focused on the interest rate path.
    • At the same time, the ECB has outlined its end to its asset purchases.
    Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) addresses a press conference following the meeting of the ECB's Governing Council in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on January 25, 2018.
    Daniel Roland | AFP | Getty Images
    The euro fell sharply after the European Central Bank (ECB) outlined its exit from quantitative easing (QE), but also claimed interest rates won't likely budge for more than a year.

    Sitting at around 1.1818 versus the dollar before the announcement, the euro fell to 1.1771, shipping around 0.5 percent in value.

    The ECB has said that from September the pace of bond buying will fall from 30 billion euros ($34 billion) to 15 billion euros. The figure then falls to zero in December 2018.

    Euro investors appeared to focus more on the statement from the bank's governing council that key ECB rates are to remain at their present levels "at least through the summer of 2019".

    Interest rate on the main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility, and the deposit facility were unchanged today at 0.00 percent, 0.25 percent and -0.40 percent repectively.

    In its statement, the central bank added that the rates would stay subdued as long as necessary to ensure euro zone inflation remains on path to hit the central bank's target of just below 2 percent.

    Speaking to CNBC's Decision Time, the Head of European Fixed Income at BlackRock, Michael Krautzberger, said there were a number of "cross currents" affecting currencies and the initial fall in euro value may not last long.

    "It tells us that we are looking more at interest rate behaviour than QE itself. But we obviously have huge daily volatility coming from Italy as well so I wouldn't over read the first reaction," he said.

    Krautzberger added that Draghi had again shown "quite a feeling for markets" by delivering the end of QE with minimal reaction.

    In the bond markets, yields on 10-year Government bonds fell to 0.443 percent. Yields move inversely to prices. And in equity markets, the Stoxx600 turned positive on the news and had moved around 0.2 percent higher by 2.20 p.m. CET.

