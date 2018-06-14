IT’S KICK OFF TIME FOR CNBC SPORTS

London, Thursday 14th June 2018 – CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today announced the launch of CNBC Sports, a new editorial franchise that will run across the network's TV and digital platforms.

From today, CNBC will broadcast regular sports news bulletins during its flagship European programmes, Squawk Box Europe and Street Signs. The daily bulletins will be accompanied by increased reporting of the business of sports on-air and online, and will build on CNBC's existing coverage of sports on weekends.

Focussing on the business of sport, CNBC Sports will be fronted by the network's newly appointed sports reporter, Adam Reed.

John Casey, Senior Vice President for International News and Programming, said: "CNBC has an unrivalled reputation in business news delivery and is uniquely placed to report sports news through a business lens. Sport indexes extremely high with our influential and affluent audience and we're looking forward to expanding the franchise beyond weekends into business day."

In addition to regular CNBC Sports programming and its newly launched digital sports homepage, CNBC will also add sporting results and fixtures to its world famous on-screen ticker. For the next month, this will include 2018 FIFA World Cup group fixtures and scores.

The network also announced its partner, McLaren, would be headline sponsor for its new sports content. Commenting on its sponsorship, Zak Brown, Chief Executive, McLaren Racing, said: "Our partnership with CNBC has got off to a flying start and we're already seeing the fruits of our collaboration. Supporting CNBC Sports is a natural extension of our relationship, continuing to position McLaren as a major sports brand with a premium target audience. Congratulations to CNBC for this innovative step."

