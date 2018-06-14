Hedge fund billionaire Julian Robertson: Trump is doing an ‘excellent job,’ deserves more credit

Legendary investor Julian Robertson says President Donald Trump is doing a great job as the nation's leader.

Robertson was asked about Trump's stewardship over the U.S. economy.

"I think the president has done a reasonably good job," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" in an interview with Kelly Evans that aired Thursday. "I don't think he's gotten as much credit as he should for the job he's doing."

Later in the interview he added, "As a chief executive I think he's done an excellent job."

Robertson is optimistic Trump's tax cut plan will benefit the economy and the American consumer. The president signed the Republican tax overhaul in December, which lowered the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

"I think it's not only helped corporate earnings, it's helped earnings of the middle class tremendously and I think they are very appreciative of this tax cut," he said. "Eventually [we're] going to have to have some restrictions, but for a while things should flow along beautifully."

On leadership style, Robertson believes Trump should change some of his ways.

"I think this president needs a better demeanor. I think he needs more humility. I think he should be more of a moral standard bearer for the nation," the investor said.

Robertson is the founder of Tiger Management. He once ran one of the largest, most successful hedge funds in the world back in the 1990s. The investor is also known for his legacy of "Tiger Cubs," or funds that former employees started, many of which have enjoyed great success. He has a net worth of $4.1 billion, according to Forbes.



