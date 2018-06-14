Here are the 5 key takeaways from the report on the FBI's Clinton email investigation

Clinton has said that Comey's decision to announce that he was re-opening the investigation in the days before the 2016 election may have cost her the race. The inspector general called Comey's announcement "a serious error in judgement," and found that the FBI had no good explanation for not acting sooner.



By the end of September, the FBI "had learned virtually every fact that was cited by the FBI in late October as justification for obtaining the search warrant" to access a laptop containing emails from Clinton, the inspector general wrote.

Comey told the inspector general that when he first learned of the emails, they "didn't index" with him. He told the inspector general that if he had known the email review could have been completed before the election, he may not have notified Congress.