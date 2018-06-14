    ×

    Stocks

    LG Electronics jumps more than 4% even as the broader Kospi tumbles

    • LG Electronics shares jumped more than 4 percent on Thursday.
    • Other South Korean technology stocks were a mixed bag.
    • The broader Kospi fell more than 1 percent.
    The LG Electronics logo is seen at the World IT Show in Seoul, South Korea, on May 23, 2018.
    SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    The LG Electronics logo is seen at the World IT Show in Seoul, South Korea, on May 23, 2018.

    Shares of LG Electronics jumped more than 4 percent on Thursday, outperforming other South Korean technology shares and the broader market.

    LG Electronics rose 4 percent to 93,600 Korean won ($86.50) in Asia afternoon trade.

    But even with Thursday's gains, the stock was still down more than 18 percent from its 114,500 won ($105.87) peak.

    Other South Korean technology stocks were a mixed bag, with index heavyweight Samsung Electronics sinking 1.42 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix falling 0.79 percent by 12:55 p.m. HK/SIN.

    LG affiliates, meanwhile, traded mostly lower: LG Display dropped 1.56 percent, LG Chem fell 1.05 percent and holding company LG Corporation lost 2.15 percent. Electronics parts manufacturer LG Innotek, however, gained 1.63 percent.

    The broader Kospi was down 1.28 percent, or 31.51 points, at 12:55 p.m. HK/SIN, lagging other major markets in Asia.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    355
    ---
    5191
    ---
    66
    ---
    593
    ---
    6657
    ---