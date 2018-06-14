LG Electronics jumps more than 4% even as the broader Kospi tumbles

Shares of LG Electronics jumped more than 4 percent on Thursday, outperforming other South Korean technology shares and the broader market.

LG Electronics rose 4 percent to 93,600 Korean won ($86.50) in Asia afternoon trade.

But even with Thursday's gains, the stock was still down more than 18 percent from its 114,500 won ($105.87) peak.

Other South Korean technology stocks were a mixed bag, with index heavyweight Samsung Electronics sinking 1.42 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix falling 0.79 percent by 12:55 p.m. HK/SIN.

LG affiliates, meanwhile, traded mostly lower: LG Display dropped 1.56 percent, LG Chem fell 1.05 percent and holding company LG Corporation lost 2.15 percent. Electronics parts manufacturer LG Innotek, however, gained 1.63 percent.

The broader Kospi was down 1.28 percent, or 31.51 points, at 12:55 p.m. HK/SIN, lagging other major markets in Asia.