    Royal Caribbean makes a $1 billion bet on luxury and expedition cruises

    • Royal Caribbean will take a controlling stake in Silversea Cruises, a luxury cruise line, for $1 billion.
    • The deal allows Royal Caribbean to move into the luxury cruise line business, says CEO Richard Fain.
    • "We had this one gap in the ultra-luxury and expedition area," he says.
    • Royal Caribbean's stock was up more than 5 percent Thursday.
    The deal by Royal Caribbean Cruises to take a majority stake in Silversea Cruises allows the company to enter the luxury and expedition space, Royal Caribbean's chairman and CEO, Richard Fain, told CNBC.

    "It's really a growth opportunity. It's a part of the market that we haven't really been addressing," Fain said Thursday on "Power Lunch."

    "We had this one gap in the ultra-luxury and expedition area," he said. "We really needed to fill in that space."

    On Thursday, Royal Caribbean announced it was purchasing a controlling stake — nearly 67 percent — in Silversea Cruises, a private company, for $1 billion. Silversea sails to all seven continents, including locales such as the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica and Russia's Far East. The cost of a cruise on Silversea can be well over $10,000.

    The deal helps heighten the more affordable Royal Caribbean's presence in the ultra-luxury space and makes it easier for it to compete with rivals like Carnival Cruise Lines and Norwegian Cruise Line.

    Fain said short term the acquisition won't have a big impact on business.

    "But longer term — and we're a long-term business — this is where we ought to be," he said.

    Royal Caribbean's stock was up more than 5 percent late afternoon Thursday.

    The deal is expected to close later this year.

