Samsung pledges to use only renewable energy by 2020

Samsung Electronics made a significant commitment to renewable energy Thursday.

In a statement on its website, the tech giant said it was planning to use 100 percent renewable energy at its factories, office buildings and operational facilities in Europe, China and the U.S. by 2020.



The business is set to install around 42,000 meters squared of solar panels at its headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, and will also add solar arrays and geothermal power generation facilities at its campuses in Pyeongtaek and Hwaseong.



Additionally, Samsung said it would work with its top 100 partner companies to assist them in setting their own renewable energy targets, in partnership with the CDP's (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) supply chain program. Samsung said it intended to join the program next year.

The CDP's program collaborates with more than 100 purchasing organizations and over 10,000 suppliers to both identify and manage deforestation, climate change and water related risks.

"Samsung Electronics is fulfilling its duty as a corporate citizen by expanding and supporting the use of renewable energy," Won Kyong Kim, Samsung Electronics' executive vice president and head of global public affairs, said.

"As demonstrated by our expanded commitment, we are focused on protecting our planet and are doing our part as a global environmental steward."



Samsung Electronics' move was welcomed by environmental organizations. "Samsung's announcement is a major step forward for the movement to build a renewably powered future," Jennifer Morgan, Greenpeace International's executive director, said in a statement.



"If the company follows through with meaningful actions, it will join the ranks of innovative business leaders recognizing the sense of urgency around climate change and showing a different future is still possible," she added.



A number of big businesses are looking to embrace renewable energy. Earlier this year, for example, Apple said its global facilities were now powered by 100 percent clean energy in what CEO Tim Cook called a significant milestone for the tech giant.



Last October, Amazon announced that its biggest wind farm to date was operational. The business said that Amazon Wind Farm Texas would add over 1 million megawatt hours of clean energy to the grid annually.