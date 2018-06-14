Steve Bannon plans to unleash an advertising campaign touting President Donald Trump's achievements to help the GOP ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

It could also be seen as a bid by the former White House chief strategist to revive his own political fortunes.

Since May, Bannon has been paying his surrogates to produce political ads in cities across the United States, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The campaign will tout the Trump administration's accomplishments that dovetail with Bannon's own America First views, including passing a comprehensive tax reform bill and working with Congress to curtail the Dodd-Frank Act's impact on community banks, people said.

The ads will argue that Trump needs Republicans to control the House and the Senate in order for him to continue to pursue his agenda, the people added. The ads will not endorse specific candidates but rather the need for Republicans to maintain control of both chambers.

The ads haven't been released, and it's unclear when voters will get a taste of Bannon's messaging. It also hasn't been determined whether the ads will be released on TV, digitally or on radio. However, the plan is to run them across the country, the people said.

As part of Bannon's plan, dubbed "top secret" by one of his allies, he's also looking to create a war room, a person with knowledge of the matter said, that will allow him to monitor contests through the November election.

It is unclear where Bannon is getting the financing. He has had a long history of working in media, politics and investment banking with wealthy individuals any of whom could be the source of funding.

Such campaigns usually cost tens of millions of dollars, experts said.

"For something like this, it's a multimillion-dollar operation. Let's say you target five to 10 states and you want to have a serious ad campaign for a month or two, you are looking at spending $10 million each month," said Bill Burton, former special assistant to President Barack Obama. "If it's successful, you usually scale up in spending."

A spokeswoman for Bannon declined to comment.