US stocks set to open lower as central banks tighten policy

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open Thursday morning as investors digested comments from the Federal Reserve.

At around 4:06 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 27 points, indicating a negative open of 31.20 points. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures also indicated a lower start to the session for their respective markets.

The moves in pre-market trade came after the Federal Reserve announced a new rate hike and indicated that two other increases are possible until the end of the year. As a result, the Dow fell about 120 points as traders expect that the higher rates will bring higher costs for companies.

In Europe, policymakers at the European Central Bank are also due to discuss monetary tightening on Thursday.

In terms of data, there will be jobless claims and retail sales due at 8:15 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET, respectively.

Meantime in earnings, Adobe Systems is scheduled to publish its latest corporate results.

In oil markets, crude prices eased Thursday, on higher output. Brent traded 0.4 percent lower at $76.40 a barrel and WTI was off by 0.11 percent at $66.58.