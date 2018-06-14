Comcast-Fox deal could earn Wall Street investment banks nearly half a billion dollars in fees

The bigger haul will be from the financing of the $65 billion offer by Comcast, he said. Short term financing in the form of a bridge loan could yield $100 million in fees, the lion's share going to Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Then when that loan gets replaced with a bond offering, that could yield another $200 million in fees for a group of banks, he said.

Since about 90 percent of an M&A banker's fees comes after a deal is closed, advisors on either the Comcast or Disney side are set up for some disappointment. "It's a pretty big blow" to the bankers of whichever side loses the deal, Nassof said.



The sell-side advisors to Fox will be getting paid in either scenario.

Investment bankers were already on track to have a banner year. North American companies announced a record $1.13 trillion in deals through May, 67 percent higher than the same time last year, according to J.P. Morgan Chase. That has been driven by megadeals — the number of deals at least $10 billion surged 129 percent. Technology and oil and gas deals drove the activity, the bank said.