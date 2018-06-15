AT&T chief Randall Stephenson on Time Warner deal: We got our day in court and the system worked

AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson told CNBC on Friday he feels "relief" at winning its court case against the government and completing its purchase of Time Warner.

AT&T got its day in court and the system worked, Stephenson said on "Squawk Box," reflecting on how great the U.S. is. "We have three co-equal branches of government," and the checks and balances worked, he added.

The $85.4 billion acquisition closed late Thursday, shortly after the Justice Department said it would not apply for a stay of a federal judge's ruling that let the deal go forward.

However, the DOJ could still appeal the decision even after the completion of the deal, which was announced in October 2016.

Stephenson said it was 600 days since he came on "Squawk Box" to unveil and lay out the details of the merger. "We're building a modern media company," he said.

Time Warner's properties include Turner Broadcasting's CNN as well as HBO and the Warner Bros. movie and television studio. AT&T, the nation's second-largest wireless firm, also owns the DirecTV satellite service and offers broadband internet service.

Stephenson said he feels he has all the right people in place to lead the various divisions, and that AT&T plans to invest in the new businesses being brought into the fold.

AT&T said in a letter to DOJ officials on Thursday that it plans a "firewall between Turner and AT&T Communications" to prevent improper sharing of information or pricing.

Last year, the DOJ sued to block the merger, citing concerns that AT&T could charge rival distributors more for Time Warner content, resulting in higher prices for consumers.

