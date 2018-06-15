    ×

    President Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen willing to cooperate with prosecutors: Report

    • Michael Cohen is open to the idea of cooperating with federal investigators, according to a CNN report Friday, which cited a source familiar with the matter.
    • Cohen, who was a long-time lawyer for President Donald Trump, is being investigated by federal prosecutors for a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
    • Trump said that he's not worried about the prospect of Cohen flipping because "I did nothing wrong."
    Michael Cohen, center, leaves the US Courthouse in New York on April 26, 2018.
    Hector Retamal | AFP | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump 's former long-time lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen had been letting family and friends know he is willing to cooperating with federal investigators in New York investigating him, CNN reported Friday, citing a source.

    The source told CNN that Cohen is angry with Trump and the president's current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

    Cohen, who has worked closely with Trump for decades, has not yet reached out to prosecutors to strike a deal, according to CNN's source.

    Cohen is currently seeking new attorneys, possibly to negotiate a plea deal with the government, multiple outlets reported this week.

    His current lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

    Trump lawyer Michael Cohen expected to lose defense team   

    In a free-wheeling interview Friday on the White House's north lawn, the president said he's not worried about the prospects that Cohen will cooperate.

    "I'm not worried because I did nothing wrong, nothing wrong," the president said.

    In response to a question about whether Trump and Cohen remained friends, the president said he had not spoken to Cohen in "a long time."

    "Michael Cohen, I think, would tell you he's got nothing incriminating with the president," Giuliani said Wednesday on Fox's "The Ingraham Angle."

    In April, Cohen's hotel room and offices were raided by FBI agents after prosecutors in New York City were given information about him by special counsel Robert Mueller.

    Read the full report from CNN.

    WATCH: Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer sues Michael Cohen

    Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer Keith Davidson sues Michael Cohen for 'illegal' recording of phone calls   

