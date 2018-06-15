President Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen willing to cooperate with prosecutors: Report

President Donald Trump 's former long-time lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen had been letting family and friends know he is willing to cooperating with federal investigators in New York investigating him, CNN reported Friday, citing a source.



The source told CNN that Cohen is angry with Trump and the president's current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Cohen, who has worked closely with Trump for decades, has not yet reached out to prosecutors to strike a deal, according to CNN's source.

Cohen is currently seeking new attorneys, possibly to negotiate a plea deal with the government, multiple outlets reported this week.

His current lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.