Cramer's lightning round: Tandem Diabetes is one of the hottest stocks I've ever seen   

Tandem Diabetes Care: "This is one of the hottest stocks I've ever seen. It's up, like, 700 percent. I feel like I've missed it. I am not the call. I've got to be careful to recommend a stock after this kind of run, so I'm going to pass."

Celgene: "It's just a weak hold right now. I'd rather own a Super Bowl ring, frankly, from the Eagles than that one. I just don't think that that company has any momentum and any new drugs that I really am excited about."

Okta, Inc.: "Oh, man, subscription economy stock, Okta, and it's definitely going higher. We like that one. It is incredibly expensive."

GasLog Partners LP: "You know what? I think that stock's going to get hit off China saying, 'Listen, we're going to crack down on the U.S. in terms of oil and gas.' I think they may actually be hurt by that so I'm going to be a little more circumspect right here."

Altria Group, Inc.: "I think it is not a buy. I don't even know if I want to hold it here because there are technical challenges now that hurt PM that eventually could hurt Altria and I'm not recommending any tobacco stocks. It's just too late in the game for me. I've seen too much, too many people dying. I'm not going there anymore. Sometimes I don't play for dinner on this show. I can take a stance like that because there's just been too much bad that I've seen in my life."

Axovant Sciences: "Not this one. There was some crazy move this week. I don't want any part of it. I think we've got major, fabulous pharmaceutical companies that are doing amazing. We do not need to go all the way down there. I would be concerned."

Lowe's Companies Inc.: "We've got [CEO] Craig Menear at Home Depot working 24/7 for you to make a lot of money. Lowe's just got a new CEO. That's not enough for me. I would buy Home Depot. I'm going to give you a two-fer: I still think Costco is the right stock."