    Drone giant DJI is building a new headquarters as a 'floating community' with a giant sky bridge to test drones

    DJI's new headquarters will feature a skybridge for testing drones and robot-fighting rings   

    Chinese drone giant DJI is building the headquarters of the future. The company, known for making popular consumer drones, teamed up with Foster + Partners, a leading architectural firm, to design a new home base in Shenzhen, China.

    The building was designed to resemble a "floating community in the sky," and will feature twin towers connected by a sky bridge/ DJI plans to show off new drone technology from that bridge, while also holding formal product launches in a new theater.

    Grant Brooker, who is the Head of Studio at Foster + Partners, said, "Our aim is to create a unique environment that embodies the spirit of invention and innovation that has allowed DJI to lead the world in robotics and technology."

    The magnitude of this new headquarters reflects positively on the market position of DJI. Global Consumer Insights projects the growing drone market to be worth $17 billion by the year 2024. According to Reuters, DJI controls roughly 70 percent of the global consumer drone market.

