Melco Resorts' brand new $1 billion Zaha Hadid-designed luxury hotel opens in Macau on Friday

Morpheus, Melco Resorts' brand new $1.1 billion luxury hotel in Macau, is "an architectural icon" for Asia, casino mogul Lawrence Ho told CNBC ahead of the property's Friday evening official opening in the territory.

Located in Melco Resorts and Entertainment's City of Dreams casino resort, the Morpheus hotel, designed by the late Zaha Hadid, targets the premium mass segment and is part of the company's attempt to reinvent to meet changing customer demands.

"With Morpheus, it's our catalyst to relaunch City of Dreams because there's been new resorts that have been built since City of Dreams opened up nine years ago," Lawrence Ho, chairman and chief executive of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, told CNBC's Emily Tan.

"Morpheus is truly an architectural icon, not just for Macau [but] for Asia. The reason behind it is, we wanted to send a love letter to China and Macau as well, given all of the support and all the great business and relationships we've had over the years," Ho added.