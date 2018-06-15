Professor Stephen Hawking’s words to be beamed into space

The voice of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in March, is to be beamed into space Friday, following a memorial service held at Westminster Abbey in London.

The European Space Agency (ESA) said the words will be transmitted toward the nearest known black hole to Earth, 1A 0620-00, from an antenna in Spain. Greek composer Vangelis, who wrote the score to films such as "Chariots of Fire" and "Blade Runner," has set the words to an original piece of music.

Ashes of the world-famous scientist are to be interred in Westminster Abbey, sited between the remains of fellow British scientific giants Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin. A memorial stone will also be set in place.

Alongside the family and their guests, 1,000 members of the public will attend the service following a ballot carried out by the Hawking Foundation.