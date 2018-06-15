Tesla and two other surging tech stocks have even more room to run, technician says 1 Hour Ago | 03:21

Technology continues to dominate the market this year.

It is the best-performing sector so far in 2018, up 14 percent and massively outperforming the broader market, which has risen 4 percent in the same time period.

As tech stocks continue to surge with many sitting near record highs, one technician says there are three names in particular that have even more room to run.

"I hold positions in all three, and I think there are some interesting levels that will act as a traction," Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."