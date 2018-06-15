Trump says he 'certainly wouldn't sign' GOP's compromise immigration bill

President Donald Trump said Friday he will not sign a House Republican immigration bill that came about after a compromise between centrists and conservatives in the party.

His statement deals a blow to the legislation, which was unveiled Thursday.

The House next week will consider the measure, which offers a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, funds Trump's proposed border wall and ends the diversity visa "lottery" system. The chamber will also take up a separate bill that meets more conservative demands.

Asked Friday about whether he would support the bills, Trump said he was reviewing them.

"I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one," the president said.