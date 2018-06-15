    ×

    Trump says he 'certainly wouldn't sign' GOP's compromise immigration bill

    • Trump says he would not sign a compromise immigration bill reached by House Republican centrists and conservatives.
    • It deals a blow to the legislation, which already would have had trouble passing.
    • The measure would offer a pathway to citizenship for "Dreamers," fund the president's proposed border wall and end the diversity visa "lottery" system.
    President Donald Trump
    President Donald Trump said Friday he will not sign a House Republican immigration bill that came about after a compromise between centrists and conservatives in the party.

    His statement deals a blow to the legislation, which was unveiled Thursday.

    The House next week will consider the measure, which offers a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, funds Trump's proposed border wall and ends the diversity visa "lottery" system. The chamber will also take up a separate bill that meets more conservative demands.

    Asked Friday about whether he would support the bills, Trump said he was reviewing them.

    "I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one," the president said.

    House Speaker Paul Ryan has previously said Trump would support the measure. Even before the president's statement, it was unclear if the legislation could get enough support from House Republicans to pass the chamber.

    The proposal aims to assuage concerns of two flanks of the GOP, which controls the House. Centrist Republicans seek a solution for young undocumented immigrants stuck in legal limbo. Conservatives want to boost border security to crack down on illegal crossings.

