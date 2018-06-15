Walgreens to move 1,800 jobs into new Chicago office

Walgreens will move about 1,800 jobs into a new Chicago office.

The company plans to open a 200,000-square foot space in Chicago's Old Post Office building in the fall of 2019. Walgreens expects about 1,300 employees will relocate from its Deerfield, Illinois headquarters.

Parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance will remain based out of Deerfield, where it expects about 3,200 employees to continue working.

Walgreens is the latest of a slew of companies shifting operations out of the suburbs and into the city. Some companies, including food giants McDonald's and Kraft Heinz, have even relocated their headquarters to Chicago.

It's one way to attract employees, particularly millennials, in a competitive labor market. In announcing the move, Walgreens said it will help the company "meet the needs of its current and future workforce while continuing to attract and retain the best talent."