White House legislative affairs director Marc Short told staff he will leave administration

White House legislative affairs director Marc Short has told colleagues he plans to leave the administration, according to a White House official.

Short is the Trump administration's liaison on Capitol Hill when it tries to help legislation through Congress.

He has talked to White House chief of staff John Kelly about leaving at the end of the summer, according to a White House official. The person said Short's departure is not "imminent" as there is "still a lot of work to do."

Short joined the Trump administration when the president took office in January 2017. The White House has seen mixed legislative results during the time.

Congress passed a Republican tax overhaul supported by Trump in December. While Short had a role in the process as a congressional envoy, former economic advisor Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared to lead the White House efforts on the tax plan.

Republicans notably failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act last year.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Short told colleagues he saw "diminishing returns" in advancing the president's agenda ahead of November's midterm elections. The newspaper mentioned Shahira Knight, deputy director of the National Economic Council, as a potential replacement.